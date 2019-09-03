Eloise Kelton "Boogie" Bearden, age 83, died Monday, September 2, 2019, at her residence at Lake Mohawk. She was born on November 1, 1935, in Booneville to the late Riley Luke Kelton and Ella Alice Benefield Kelton. She was employed at Wurlitzer, and was a part owner in a day care. She was a member of the Thrasher Baptist Church for over 50 years. Eloise love reading, crocheting, gardening, and listening to gospel music. She loved her girls and grandchildren, and all the babies she had over the years at preschool. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Merritt and the Rev. Dale Ross officiating. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband Van Dorn Bearden, her five daughters Sandy Harvell (Ricky) of Glen, Debbie Kennedy (Johnny) of Booneville, Patty Whitley of Ramer, Jan McBrayer of New Albany, and Lisa Bearden of Booneville, a sister Brenda Collins (Terry) of Booneville, seventeen grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Christine Ross, and two brothers Lowell Kelton and Junior Kelton. Pallbearers will be Matt Kennedy, Gaylen Michael, Mark Kellum, Joey Wilbank, Riley Holley, and Shane Kennedy. Honorary pallbearers will be Jon Kellum, Storm Mitchell, Scout Mackin, and Kash Mackin. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 5 p.m. 'til 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
