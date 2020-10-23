Charles 'Buck" Beasley, 87, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born September 10, 1933 to the late Will Beasley and the late Normie Jarrell Beasley in Fulton. He retired from American Motors after 30 years of service. He was a Baptist in faith. Buck enjoyed visiting with people, and spending time with his family. Services will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday October 25, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday October 25, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Buck is survived by his 2 sons; Rick (Janet) Beasley of Fulton, and Ray (Pam) Beasley of Greentown, IN, 7 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren, long time family friend, Kathy Barnes of Fulton, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ann Beasley, his parents, Will and Normie Beasley, 5 brothers, and 2 sisters. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
