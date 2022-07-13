David Beasley, age 81, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born May 1, 1941, in Fulton to Curtis and Willie Lota Wheeler Beasley. A man with a strong work ethic, David worked for 25 years at Fruit of the Loom and then for Kroger in the produce department. He had a tremendous faith and was a longtime member of Blue Springs Baptist Church. His family will always remember him playing his guitar and singing country music. David's greatest joy was found in spending time with his family, especially the grandkids and great-grandkids. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Janet Bockman Beasley; three children, Pam Martin of Mooreville, Johnny Beasley (Cynthia) of Pontotoc, and Roy Beasley (Angela) of Savannah, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Tiffany Shae Lachowicz (Patryk), Ricky Andrew Ratliff (Kara), Shawna Marie Beasley, Chelsea Danielle Colbert (Will), Faith Marie Martin (Brent), Joshua Curtis Beasley, and Kaitlyn Suzanne Beasley; a brother, Joe Beasley of Sherman; and an honorary grandchild, Lillian Coleman. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David Ray Beasley; a daughter, Sonya Marie Beasley; three brothers and five sisters. Services honoring David's memory will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Randy Parchman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Friday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Pallbearers will be Josh Beasley, Ricky Andrew Ratliff, Kaden Ratliff, Brent Martin, Will Colbert, and Randy Parchman Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be J.W. Beasley and William McBride. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
