FULTON -- Doris Mae Beasley, 89, passed away Friday, October 04, 2019, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville. Services will be on 11:00 a. m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at East Fulton Baptist Church in Fulton. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

