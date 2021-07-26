Eva Mae Davis Beasley, 84, departed this life for her eternal home on Sunday, July 25, 2021 from NMMC Hospice after a period of declining health. Known far and wide as "Penny", she was born in Cherokee, Alabama on Feb. 10, l937 to the late Omar Gaston Davis and Louella Brown Davis. They moved to Lee County when she was 10 and lived here the rest of their lives. Penny grew up in the Beech Springs Freewill Baptist Church. She worked many years as a master seamstress in area garment factories and retired after over 20 years as the Receiving Clerk for All Star Cleaners. Eva had a delightful smile and cheerful personality and was loved by all. She enjoyed gardening and flowers and cooking for family especially at Thanksgiving. Mamaw simply adored her grandchildren. A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Private burial will be in Beech Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 AM-service time on Wednesday only at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 1 PM Wed. and will be permanently archived thereafter. Survivors include her son, Mike Beasley and wife, Pam of Saltillo and daughter, Bonnie Beasley Shackelford and her husband, Loren of Verona. A step daughter, Kathy Hatfield (Malcolm) of Salem, Wisconsin. six grandchildren, Hunter Black, Wesley Black and Jessica Black Pettit (Mack), Julia Shackelford, Jonathan Beasley and Brian Beasley (Laken); her great grandchildren, Abel, Thomas, Fisher, Brayden, Kaleigh, Gage, and Sydney; two sisters, Flo Alexander of Jackson, Ms. and Janice Johnson of Carbon Hill, Ala. several nieces and nephews including her best friend and caregiver, Maggie Stacey of the Auburn community.
