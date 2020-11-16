Jettie Beasley, 81, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the North MS Medical Center. She was born in Pontotoc on February 2, 1939 to Mitchell and Lennie Mae McCullough Gober. She graduated for Toccopola High School. She has been an active member of East Heights Baptist Church for 47 years in which she participated in the sewing club, taught Sunday School and actively led others to Christ. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing and crocheting for friends and family and oil painting. She was a dedicated wife for 60 years and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Services were held at 2 PM Monday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Tim Brown officiating. Burial followed in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Billy Beasley of Saltillo; two children, Theresa Smith (Keith) of Saltillo and Dr. Jerry Beasley (Angela) of Brandon; two sisters, Maejean Dillard of Ecru and Christine Griffin of Pontotoc; 4 grandchildren, Lane Weeden (Blake), Tori Farrar (Sam), Vida Jo Beasley and Kaytee Beth Beasley; 2 great-grandchildren, Brody Weeden and Presley Weeden; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; 7 brothers and sisters and one grandson, Lindon Keith Smith, II. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
