HICKORY FLAT, MS -- Ray Beasley, 77, passed away Monday, December 09, 2019, at Landmark Nursing and Rehab in Booneville, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at graveside in McKay Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.