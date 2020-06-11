Ruby Faye Beasley, 66, of Tupelo, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born December 3, 1953 to Arthur Oliver "Bill" and Ruby Lavenia Cooley Ridinger. Visitation will be from 10:00A.M. to 12:00P.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park with Mr. Ricky Sanderford officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Thomas D. Beasley of Tupelo; her children, Natosha Beasley Burrow (Jamey) of Shannon, Thomas Dale II "Tommy" (Brittany) of Tupelo, and James Matthew "Matt" (Casey) of Mooreville; 11 grandchildren, Payton Goolsby (Nick), Taylor Burrow, J.D. Burrow, Tripp Beasley, Tanner Beasley, Lexi Claire O'Rourke, Carter O'Rourke, Lawson Beasley, Logan Beasley, Emma Beasley, and Addy Beasley. Pallbearers will be Logan Beasley, J.D. Burrow, Carter O'Rourke, Tripp Beasley, Tanner Beasley, Tony Ridinger, Nick Goolsby, and Jamey Burrow. She is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Buddy Ridinger, Bobby Ridinger, David Ridinger, and Gary Ridinger; sister-in-law, Ouida Ridinger, and one grandson, Sawyer Beasley.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.