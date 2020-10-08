RED BAY, AL -- Sandra Dempsey Beasley, 77, passed away Wednesday, October 07, 2020, at her residence in Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Dempsey Cemetery, Russellville, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.

