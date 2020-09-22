Sylvia Brown Beasley, 84, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. She was born December 31, 1935 in Aberdeen to Dr. James A. Brown and Arlene Nelson Brown. She was a Legal Secretary and a Law Clerk in the Federal Court Systems for thirty years. Ms. Beasley was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen. Services will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Rev. Mary Hutson officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by two sons, Larry Ford Beasley of Aberdeen, MS and Charles Nelson "Chuck" Beasley (Annette) of North Tonawanda, New York; one nephew Dr. Arthur Brown of Aberdeen; seven grandchildren Felecia, Daniel, Jamie, Jolean, Amanda (Eric), Charles II and Jeremy (Jessica) and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Marvin Ford Beasley and a son Tommy Beasley. Visitation will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 9:30 until service time at the funeral Home.
