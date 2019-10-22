TUPELO -- William "Bill" Beasley, 61, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 AM to service time only. A full obituary will follow at a later time. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

