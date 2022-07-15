William "Bill" Michael Beasley, attorney, church leader, religious scholar, lover of knowledge, questionable dresser, and hater of all things mechanical, passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2022, with his loving wife of 47 year at his side. He was 71. Bill was the son of the late William Moore Beasley and Joyce Hall Beasley, who survives. Bill was the husband of Linda Jobe Beasley, was Dad to Will, Adam and Megan, brother to Nancy and Bob and grandfather to Aakyah and Jackson. He was born in Tupelo, MS on May 9, 1951 and soon moved to Sharon Hills, or what is now Lynn Circle. Originally called "Mike" by his parents, this moniker became problematic when another "Mike" moved into the neighborhood and joined the gang of unruly misfits who terrorized Sharon Hills. To clear up the situation--a talent he used throughout his life--he unilaterally changed his name to Bill with no notice to anyone, including his parents. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1969 and attended the University Mississippi, much to his father's chagrin, being a die-hard Mississippi State. Following graduation, Bill attended law school at the University Mississippi School of Law, where he served on the editorial board of the Mississippi Law Journal. Bill practiced law in Tupelo for over 40 years, first at Michell Voge and later at Phelps Dunbar, LLP. His talent in the courtroom and particularly cross-examination was unmatched. Through the law, he touched the lives of thousands. Yet he sought no accolades. He preferred to work behind the scenes, in his own quiet way, providing advice and counsel to better his client's lives,. Away from the office, he excelled at long distance running, dragging his kids out of bed at ungodly hours for swim team practice but mainly providing a steadfast hand as he captained his family through many a dark and stormy sea. Bill was learned, loved to read and study, enjoyed nature and all God's creation and had a razor sharp, adventurous nature. He was the embodiment of an ideal husband, father, family man, Church man, community leader and friend. Bill had a deep faith that guided his pathway and was staunchly ethical in all his dealings in law. Firm, resolute and resourceful, he had a special bond with all his clients and grew long term friendships from the practice of Law. He was particularly resourceful when it came to the law as it related to mental illness and devoted much time to Region III / Lifecore Mental Health Center. He enjoyed travel and exploration and had just returned from a great vacation with all his family in Puerto Rico. He left this world better than he found it. A service of Death and Resurrection celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Monday, July 18, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Tupelo. Inurnment will follow in the Church Columbarium. The family will receive friends in the Gathering Room from Noon-1:45PM on Monday only. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo is honored to be serving their longtime friends. Bill is survived by his wife, Linda, to whom he married in l975; his sons, Will Beasley of Tupelo and Adam Beasley and his wife, Kateri of New York City, NY; his daughter, Megan Beasley of Nashville; his mother, Joyce Hall Beasley of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Aakyah and Jackson; a sister, Nancy Beasley Doss and husband, of Clinton, Ms.; a brother, Bob Beasley and wife, Ci of Snowmass Village, Co. his nieces and nephews and a host of friends all about the country. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 854, Tupelo, Ms. 38801 or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net The family expresses gratitude to each of you for your many kind deeds and acts of love and concern.
