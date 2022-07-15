Longtime Tupelo Attorney and devoted civic and church leader, William Michael "Bill" Beasley, Sr. died unexpectedly from an apparent pulmonary embolism at his home on Monday, July 11, 2022. Bill was the son of the late William Moore Beasley and Joyce Hall Beasley, who survives. Bill was the husband of Linda Jobe Beasley, was Dad to Will, Adam and Megan, brother to Nancy and Bob and grandfather to Aakayah and Jackson. Bill graduated from Tupelo High School in 1969 and received both his Undergraduate and Law Degrees from the University of Mississippi. Later in life, he completed a Masters in Divinity from Loyola University in New Orleans. A faithful member for many years of the First United Methodist Church in Tupelo, Bill was a deeply spiritual man whose intellect and depth of study, contemplation and reasoning on things spiritual set him as a man of universal strength and purpose. A practicing lawyer for over 40 years, Bill's character and embodiment of the highest ideals of the law and civility set him apart in the practice of law. He was a senior partner in the Phelps Dunbar Law Firm. Bill was learned, loved to read and study, enjoyed nature and all God's creation and had a razor sharp, adventurous nature. He was the embodiment of an ideal husband, father, family man, Church man, community leader and friend. Bill had a deep faith that guided his pathway and was staunchly ethical in all his dealings in law. Firm, resolute and resourceful, he had a special bond with all his clients and grew long term friendships from the practice of Law. He was particularly resourceful when it came to the law as it related to mental illness and devoted much time to Region III / Lifecore Mental Health Center. He enjoyed travel and exploration and had just returned from a great vacation with all his family in Puerto Rico. A service of Death and Resurrection celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Monday, July 18, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Tupelo. Inurnment will follow in the Church Columbarium. The family will receive friends in Wesley Hall at First United Methodist from Noon-1:45PM on Monday only. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo is honored to be serving their longtime friends. Bill is survived by his wife, Linda, to whom he married in 1975; his sons, Will Beasley of Tupelo and Adam Beasley and his wife, Kateri of New York City, NY; his daughter, Megan Beasley of Nashville; his mother, Joyce Hall Beasley of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Aakyah and Jackson; a sister, Nancy Beasley Doss and husband Billof Clinton, Ms.; a brother, Bob Beasley and wife, Chi of Snowmass Village, Co. his nieces and nephews and a host of friends all about the country. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 854, Tupelo, Ms. 38801 or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net The family expresses gratitude to each of you for your many kind deeds and acts of love and concern.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.