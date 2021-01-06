Katelyn Cobb Beatty, 35, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born October 24, 1985 to the late Roger Cobb and Kathi Allender Cobb in Ohio. Katelyn enjoyed cooking, social media, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her 3 children. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her mother; Kathi Cobb of Fulton, Shaun Timms of Fulton, 1 son; Hayden Timms, 2 daughters; Hailey Timms, and Kaydence Timms, and 1 sister; Alli Cobb of Orlando, FL She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Cobb. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

