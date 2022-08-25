Annie Lou Beaty passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center on Thursday, August 18, 2022 surrounded by the love of her devoted family at the age of 78. A faithful member of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, Mississippi. Her Life Celebration Service will be held at New Zion Church Cemetery at 1:00 with viewing one hour prior to service with the Rev. Butler Talton, officiation. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be in charge of the arrangements. Viewing will be Friday, August 26, 2022 3:00 until 5:00 at the Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in the Valeria P. Grayson Chapel . Online condolance can be made at www.grayson-porters.com. She is survived by her devoted husband of fifty-six years, Wardell Joe Beaty; two sons; Lewis (Charolette) Beaty, Jerry Lovell Beaty, one granddaughter, Ebony (Gaythan) McKenzie, one great grandchild Isaiah McKenzie, seven sisters, Rosie Mae Usher, Nellie (Marvin) Wilson, Mary (Willie) Neely, Odie C. Green, Bobby Jean (Bill) Evans, Florence (L.C.) Green, Lula Mae (Prentis) Brown, three brothers, James Robert (Linda) Pulliam, Arnold Davidson, Sterling Davidson and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Will Gardner and Lula Bell Wright Pulliam , Dora Gardner; three brothers, Theodis, J.D. and Bobby Ray Pulliam; two sisters, Birdie Ann Fountain and Gladys Pinson.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.