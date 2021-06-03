Bertha Virginia Mardis Beaty, 55, passed away Wednesday, June 02, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Lebanon Cemetery www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.

