Danny William Beaty, 67, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his home in Blue Mountain, MS. Services will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. McBride Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

