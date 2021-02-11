Dora Frances Williams Beaty passed away peacefully on Wednesday February10,2021 at her home in Pleasant Ridge. She was born Sept. 06, 1935 to Julius and Mattie Mae Williams. Dora was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, caring for her animals. She loved her independence and cooking for her family. Funeral services will be held at United Funeral Home , Saturday at 2:00 p. m. at with Bro. David Blackwell officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived her son, Daniel Beaty (Kerrie) and grandson, Kylin Beaty all of Dumas; sister, Dorthy Williams Barnett of Baldwyn; step-son, Roscoe Kyle Beaty Jr. (Linda) of Clearwater, FL; surrogate daughter, Jettie Mae Martinez (Candido); surrogate granddaughter, Elizabeth Frances Alvarado (Carlos)and surrogate great-grandson, Eli Evins all of Ripley; her beloved Bulldog Mary Jane. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Mattie Williams; her husband of 38 years, Roscoe Kyle; two brothers, Samuel Williams and Howard Williams. Visitation will be at United Funeral Home Saturday from 11:00 - 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.