DUMAS, MS -- Marshall Daniel Beaty, 78, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Friday, December 27, 2019, 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 26, 2019 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and continue Friday, December 27, 2019 at 7:00 AM until service time at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dumas Cemetery.

