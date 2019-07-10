Miss. Sandra Sue "Sandy" Beaty, 51 years young, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 8, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Sandy was born October 12, 1967 in Gulfport, Mississippi to Lamar Beaty, and Sally Neal Beaty. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date followed by a private burial. Sandy is survived by her parents, Lamar and Sally Beaty of Houston, her brother, Robert "Robbie" (Katherine) Beaty of Houston, TX., many family members and friends and a special caregiver and friend, Whitney West. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial to be made to: UAB Gift Records AB 1230 "ATTN: Sarah Katherine Bateh Endowed Professorship for Rett Syndrome." 1720 2nd Ave South Birmingham, Alabama 35294-0112 Houston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
