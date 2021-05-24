Patsy Leisure Beauchamp, 70, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at home in Hickory Flat, MS. Services will be on May 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Ripley Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home in Ripley, Mississippi www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.

