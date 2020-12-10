Jerry Lenn Beavers, 52, resident of Ripley and lifelong resident of Tippah County, passed away Monday morning, December 7, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth following an extended illness. A Service of Remembrance will be at 2 PM Saturday, December 12 at North Ripley Baptist Church. Personal Reflections will be given by his brother in law, Jason Spencer. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Lenn was born October 27, 1968 in Ripley and is the son of Brenda Lindsey Morgan of Ripley and the late Larry Gene Beavers. He was a graduate of Pine Grove High School, continued his education at Northeast Mississippi Community College and was employed with BanCorp South Bank in Tupelo. A member of Unity Baptist Church, Lenn was an avid computer "wizard" who enjoyed fan-fiction that included Dungeons and Dragons and watching the Food Network on television. In addition to his mother, Lenn is survived by two sisters, Andrea "A.K." Morgan Spencer (Jason) and Patti Morgan, both of Ripley, two brothers, Shawn Woods (Michele) of Gilbert, AZ and Tony Morgan (Roxanne) of Ripley, a special niece, Amelia Spencer and a host of cousins. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Lenn's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
