Pamela Wilbanks Beavers, 62, resident of Walnut and retired Registered Nurse, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Tuesday evening, September 29, 2020 at her residence. Visitation for family and friends will be from 2 PM to 4 PM Friday, October 2 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with a private family service to follow. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery near Chalybeate. Ms. Beavers was born November 11, 1957 in El Paso, TX and is the daughter of Martha Coffman Wilbanks of Walnut and the late William "Peck" Wilbanks. She attended Walnut High School and continued her education at Northeast Mississippi Community College. She was employed as a Registered Nurse in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo for 15 years before retiring. A Christian and a family oriented person, Ms. Beavers will be remembered for her creative talents that included sewing, knitting and needlework. She also enjoyed gardening, reading and special educational television programs. In addition to her mother, survivors include two children, Chris Beavers and Michelle Beavers, both of Walnut, two sisters, Paula Wilbanks and Peggy Wilbanks, both of Walnut, a granddaughter, Kristan Cornelius (Marcus, Jr.) of Walnut, a niece, Elizabeth Wilbanks, a great nephew, Liam Wilbanks, a great grandson, Marcus Cornelius III and a daughter in law, Sandy Beavers. She was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Wesley Beavers and Dawson Thompson. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Beavers family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
