TIPPAH COUNTY -- Pamela Wilbanks Beavers, 62, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at her residence in Walnut. Private Family Service will be October 2 at 4 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, October 2 from 2 PM to 4 PM at Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery near Walnut.

