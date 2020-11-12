Cecil Beck, 86, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his cabin. He was born January 31, 1934, to Wes Beck and Evie Jane Trimble. He was a construction craftsman, and a U.S. Army veteran. He attended Grace Chapel Church in Pickwick. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service with military honors will be at 3:00 P.M. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Jacinto Cemetery. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. He is survived by two sons, Tim (Diane) Beck and Mike (Lisa) Beck; one daughter, Belinda (Gerald) Stevens; three sisters, Brenda Schneweis, Lynda Presley and Phyllis (James) Kitchens; two sisters-in-law, Madrid Richardson and Denise Richardson; 11 grandchildren, Justin (Jessica) Beck, Jessica (Keith) Whitehurst, Derek Beck, Melody (Tim) Perry, Dana (Ben) Potts, Nathan (Hannah) Morris, Brandon (Jenny) Stevens, Crystal Harris, Devin (Emma) Stevens, Eric (Lissa) Miles and Rodney (Ashley) Miles; 27 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Nell Beck in 2014; one son, Steve Miles; one daughter, Shelia Beck; his parents; a brother-in-law, Wayne Schneweis; and a great-granddaughter, Lunden Stevens. Visitation will be Friday from 2:30 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

