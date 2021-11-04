Roy Beck, 86, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born January 23, 1935, in Rienzi to Henry and Callie Beck. He worked at Daybrite Lighting for over 37 years. He served his country in the United States Air Force and was a member of the American Legion. He was a member of Tombigbee Baptist Church and attended Sycamore Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching football. Services will be 2 PM Friday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Toby Mears and Bro. Eric Burton officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his two daughters, Delphine Abbott (Wayne) and Tanya Rayburn (Roger) all of Mantachie; one son, Roy Beck, II of Tupelo; one brother-in-law, Joel Nichols of Mantachie; one sister-in-law, Grace Beck of Noxapater; four grandchildren, Jason Bridges (Amanda), Seth Cox, Courtney Mills (B.J.) and Josh Bridges (Hannah); four great-grandchildren, Riley Bridges, Darcey Bridges, Zack Mills and Corey Mills; numerous nieces and nephews, He was preceded in death by his parents and 12 brothers and sisters. Pallbearers will be Jason Bridges, Seth Cox, B.J. Mills, Josh Bridges and Zack Mills. Honorary Pallbearers will be Riley Bridges and Corey Mills. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House or to the organization of their choice. Visitation will be 12 - 2 Friday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
