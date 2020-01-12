Clara Mae Beckett, 92 of Bruce- departed from this life on January 11, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Nursing Home in Calhoun City, Mississippi. Clara Mae was born Friday, July 1, 1927 in Calhoun County. She was retired from Glenn Slacks Garment Factory. Clara Mae was a member of Rocky Mount Baptist Church. On weekends Clara Mae enjoyed cheering for the Ole Miss Rebels football team. She was an avid New Orleans Saints fan, also enjoying word puzzles, flower gardening, and fishing. One of the most important things in Clara Mae's life was her love for her family. To cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Joyce Dye (Chester Ray) of Calhoun City, MS and Pam McDaniel (James) of Woodland, MS, sisters, Lucille Lafayette of Calhoun City, MS, Bennie Rogers of Bruce, MS, Erma Bryant of Bruce, MS and Martha Rogers of Bruce, MS. and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Beckett, parents, Jim Logan and Eunice Burt Logan, brothers, Bill Logan and Sonny Logan, sisters, Myrtice Langley and Evelyn Earp. A funeral service remembering Clara Mae's life will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Robert Earl Alexander officiating. Jamie Earp, Ricky Earp, John Langley, Mike Langley, Mark Ritchie and Jock Tunnell will serve the family as Pallbearers. Clara Mae will be laid to rest in Rocky Mount Cemetery, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Parker Memorial Funeral Home, 476 Hwy 9 N, Bruce, Mississippi. Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce-Vardaman is honored to serve the family in making arrangements remembering Clara Mae's Life. Online condolences may be made to the family at ParkerMemorialFuneralHomes.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.