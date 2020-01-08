BELDEN -- Annie Nell Beckley, 66, passed away Sunday, January 05, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Faith Tabernacle Full Gospel Church in Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 one hour before service at the church. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.

