Charles Beckley, 88, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12 noon to service time only at the Tupelo Chapel. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. A full obituary will follow at a later date.

