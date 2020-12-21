Charles L. Beckley died Friday, December 18, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was 88. He was born July 18, 1932 in the College Hill community of Pontotoc County. He worked at Jesco for more than forty years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. A celebration of life service for Charles will take place at 2 PM Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo with Pastor Albert Copeland officiating. Burial will follow in the Goree-Fields Cemetery in Shannon. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 AM to service time. Holland - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. Charles is survived by his wife, Ruby Goree Beckley, and a host of other relatives and friends. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
