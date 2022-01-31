Elizabeth Beckley was born on September 13, 1929, in Pontotoc, MS unto Ramey Chew and Maggie Chisholm Chew. She was fondly known to everyone by the name of "Ms.Liz". Elizabeth accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age and later joined New Providence M. B. Church of Tupelo, MS and sang in the choir. In October 5, 1946, she united in Holy Matrimony to E. L. Beckley. She was preceded in death by her husband, son Larry Beckley; sister, Juliette (Avis) Cobb and one brother Ramey Chew ( Annie Margaret) . "Ms. Liz" passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2022 at the NMMC in Tupelo, MS. She will be reunited with loving husband of 62 happy years She leaves to cherish her memories are four children ; daughters, Shirley (Hollis) Beckley- King of Southfield, MI, Donna Beckley-Jones of Saltillo, MS and Martha (William) Carter of Pontotoc, MS; 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 17 great- great- grandchildren and 9 great-great--great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special caretakers, Brenda Harden, Sharon Newson, Cassandra Carter and Jeanette Pinson. Funeral service will be today, 1:00 P.M. February 1, 2022. Graveside service at ________________ cemetery. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandson.com
