Roy Lee Beckley, 77, passed away December 23, 2021 at North MS Medical Center, Tupelo, MS.. He was born May 24, 1944 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Bozzie Beckley and Mary Liza Beckley. Roy worked for Marshall Durbin as a truck driver and mechanic for many years. He was known in the community as being an excellent mechanic. Roy Lee is survived by his children: Charlie Beckley, Sr. (Valvetta), Juanita Hickinbottom, Rose Franklin (Michael), Debra Pegues, Priscilla Young (Dexter), Lisa Estrada (Chino), Ronshay McAllister and Stephanie Burns (Terry), sixteen grandchildren and thirty-two great-grandchildren. Visitation was held Tuesday, December 28, at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home, Pontotoc, MS. Funeral Services Wednesday, December 29, 2:00 p.m., at Faith Tabernacle Full Gospel Church, 56 Daniels Lane, Tupelo, MS, with burial at Pontotoc City Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Jean Owens Beckley and son, Charles Burns. For further information and condolences please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com
