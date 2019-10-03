TUPELO -- Barry Bedford, 60, passed away Thursday, October 03, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12 PM - service time only. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family mjay be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

