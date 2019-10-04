Barry Lane Bedford, 60, died in the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, October 3, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House after a two-year illness. Barry was born on Feb. 11, 1959 in Tupelo to the late Leroy Bedford and Sue McCaskill Bedford. He grew up in East Tupelo and attended Lawhon Schools and graduated in 1977 from Tupelo High School. Barry worked in the construction industry, owning Woodworks Construction. He was an avid fisherman, loved making "stuff," was a lover of God's creation, including trees and flowers. He enjoyed NASCAR, built and drove his own race car for years, and was known far and wide for his interest and encouragement of others in their struggles. He enjoyed his morning devotionals at Comer's Restaurant in Dorsey. He grew up in Tupelo Freewill Baptist Church but attended Dorsey Baptist Church. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Mike Bedford and Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Private burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from noon-service time on Sunday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM Sunday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming and for 90 days thereafter. Barry is survived by his mother, Sue Bedford of Tupelo; his 3 children, Barry Caleb Bedford (Kari) of Tupelo, Chelsea Moore of New Albany, and Lakyn Moore (Grant King) of Mooreville; his grandchildren, Nate Bedford of Hilton Head, SC, Tai Bedford, Ophelia Moore, Aubree and Skyler King, George and Cooper Niswonger; his sister, Teresa Aldridge (David) of Tupelo; his brother, Leroy Bedford, Jr. of Tupelo; his niece, Blair Denhof, and nephew, Jonathan Aldridge; and his special friend, A.J. Wilemon. He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Bedford Sr., and grandparents, Clyde and Ola Bedford, and Edward and Laura Rhudy McCaskill. Pallbearers will be Buddy Long, Ken Spradling, Hal McPherson, Greg Chatham, Kevin Caldwell, and Lynn Turner. Honorary Pallbearers will be Danny Arnold, Mitch Angle, Jr. McElwain, Larry Harris, Mike Comer, and Derek Shumpert. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams St., Memphis, TN 38103.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.