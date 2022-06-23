Baldwyn- Francis Manette Bedford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the age of 94 surrounded by her family and the caring staff of the Meadows of Fulton. She was born January 17, 1928, in Baldwyn, the daughter of Tice Gideon Bishop and Carra Marie Coggin Bishop. Nunny, as she was known by all, was a lifelong resident of the sleepy little town of Baldwyn, Mississippi. She married Leroy Bedford on July 2, 1948, but was left a widow at the young age of 43. She persevered through this adversity and through her determination and hard work, raised their three children of whom she was so proud. She was a devoted member of the Baldwyn First Christian Church and exemplified her faith daily with encouraging words and actions. She loved nothing better than spending time with her family and friends and was often sought out for her advice and kind listening ear. She was a wonderful cook, known especially for her famous teacakes. She frequently delivered them to "those old folks" at the local nursing home well into her 80's. She valued faith, family, and hard work, and led by example. She was fiercely independent and strong and spent time gardening, traveling and corresponding with friends and family by card and letters. She was gentle, loving, kind and quick-witted and will be missed by all that knew her. She leaves behind two daughters, Lynda Bedford Conlee and Judy Bedford King; four grandchildren, Kelly Conlee McKay and husband Jason, Brandie Conlee, David King and wife Missy, Kevin King and wife Jennifer; six great-grandchildren; Conner McKay, Callie-Francis McKay, Koty King and wife Jackie, Kala King, William King and Mary Grace King; two sisters, Janice Tarpley and Waldeen Harkey; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Leroy Bedford, son Sammy Bedford, son-in-law Jerry Conlee, sister Charlene Bishop, and four brothers: Joe Bishop, Herman Ray Bishop, Hershel Bishop, and Harold Bishop. Visitation will be from 10am to 11am with the funeral following at 11am at Waters Funeral Home, Baldwyn, Mississippi. Pallbearers will be David King, Kevin King, Koty King, Conner McKay, and Jason McKay with Freddie White as an honorary pallbearer. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.