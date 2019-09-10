Earl H. Beeler, 72, died Monday, September 9, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 7, 1946, the second child and first son of Rev. Earl F. and Dorothy F. Beeler in Water Valley. Earl attended high school in Alomogordo, New Mexico and graduated from Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas. He joined the United States Army and saw duty in Germany. Upon his discharge, he became a member of the Texas Army National Guard. Earl and Donna G. Todd married on December 19, 1991, in Durant, Oklahoma and resided in Dallas, Texas before moving to Saltillo in 2003. He was employed at Home Depot as a Sales Specialist, and some of his greatest friends were his customers and Home Depot family. Earl had a great zest for life and filled his days with laughter and a sweet spirit in spite of his declining health. He was a faithful member of Saltillo First United Methodist Church. Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife, Donna Beeler of Saltillo; sons, Jason Cody Beeler and his wife, Angela, of China Springs, Texas and Andrew Wayne Beeler of Tyler, Texas; granddaughters, Kellie, Landry and Emery of China Springs; his sons' mother, Phyllis W. Beeler; step-son, Ryan Ethan Todd of Saltillo; sisters, Diane B. Hogan and her husband, Joe Jim, and Becky B. Babb and her husband, Ricky all of Oxford; brothers, Jerry L. Beeler and his wife, Wilma, of Tyler and Mark Beeler and his wife, Robbie, of Northport, Alabama; sister-in-law, Rita Hutchens of Saltillo; father-in-law, D. Gailon Goolsby of Tupelo; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Christopher Allen Beeler; and mother-in-law, Dottie Goolsby. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Saltillo First United Methodist Church. Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Saltillo First United Methodist Church with Rev. Tim Green officiating. Many thanks are due to the countless doctors and nurses at North Mississippi Medical Center and its clinics who took such great care of Earl. Special thanks to the members of Saltillo First United Methodist Church and to the Walter Burns Sunday School Class which faithfully ministered to him with the love of Christ. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 4830 McWillie Circle, Jackson, MS 39206, American Lung Association, American Lung Association National Direct Response Headquarters 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101 Hudson, WI 54016-9316, American Kidney Foundation, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 1010 Rockville, MD 20852-9813, American Diabetes Association, 200 Office Park Drive, Suite 303 Birmingham, AL 35233 or the charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.