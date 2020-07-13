BALDWYN -- Devonte Reshawn Beene, 28, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Baldwyn. Services will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 @ 2:00 P.M. at Spring Hill cemetery in Baldwyn. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guest registry at www.agnewandsons.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.