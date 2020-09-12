Mary Jo Wade Beene, 75, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home. She was born August 20, 1945 in Guntown, MS to Willie and Jeffie Wade. She was a member of Trinity C.M.E. Church and served many years as the Primary Sunday School teacher, a Steward, and Treasurer of the Missionary Society. She was united in holy matrimony to Roy Ellis Beene in 1964 and was a devoted wife for 41 years until his death. She was employed at Blue Bell, Columbia Rope, and Lee County Schools. She enjoyed playing Dominos with friends and family. Graveside services for immediate family will be 1:00p.m. Tuesday, September 15 at Trinity Memorial Garden cemetery with Reverend Lee Pippins officiating. Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her two daughters, Rhonda Kay Davis and husband Corey of Guntown, MS and Roxanne K. Anthony of Chattanooga, TN; two sisters: Dorothy Ann Freeman and Carnell Wade Davis of Guntown, MS; one brother: Eddie Wade of Guntown, MS; seven grandchildren: Randall, Rhaegan, Robyn, Ravyn, De"Andre (Tiffany), Bryson (Audrey), and Blake; six great-grandchildren: Reese, Aiden, Ethan, Jade, Avery, Braeleigh and a host of nieces, nephews , cousins and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Monday, September, 14, 2020 from 4- P.M. to 6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
