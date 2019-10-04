Amanda Johnson Bejarano, 39, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at her home. She was born November 4, 1979 to Jackie Johnson and Dimple Cox Johnson. She enjoying taking care of others and being a caregiver. She loved her children and her husband dearly and being part of their lives. Services will be 11:00 am on Monday October 7, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Barnett and Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm Sunday, Oct. 6, at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Survivors include her parents; husband, Jose Bejarano; daughters: Kimberly and Samantha Bejarano; sisters: Melissa (Brian) Umfress and Tracy (Mike) Blassingame; brother, John (Shannon) Johnson. Pallbearers will be Brian Umfress Jr., Willie Umfress, Jake Umfress, Richie Umfress, Cody Dowdy, Chris Lucas Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

