BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS -- Troy Belford, 77, passed away Tuesday, May 05, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on a later day at Private Location. Visitation will be on Friday May 8, 2020 5:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany.

