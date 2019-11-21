Doris Dean Herndon Belk, 85, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Oaktree Manor in Amory, MS. Doris was born November 12, 1934 to Bead and Lottie Mozelle Carlisle Herndon. She was a lifetime resident of Lee County and was a 1953 graduate of Verona High School. Doris continued her education at Blue Mountain College where she earned a B.S. Degree in education. She also obtained a MA Degree from the University of MS. Doris married Leroy E. Belk, Sr., longtime Lee County Supt. of Education, September 11, 1948. Her teaching career at Verona School spanned 29 years teaching Jr. High and Elementary students. She retired from teaching in 1996. Doris was a faithful member of Harrisburg Baptist Church where she was active in the Jewel Sunday School Class. She loved interior design as well as gardening. She is survived by her children, Linda Herndon (Ron) of Shannon; Leroy Belk Jr. (Teresa) of Tupelo; Kathy Biddle (Mike) of Cardsville; Daughter in law, Monte Belk of Tupelo. Grandchildren, Brad Herndon (Melissa); Leslie Singley (Patrick); Trae Belk (Lindzey); Laura Stewart (Will); Leah Thomasson (Johnson); Stephanie Belk; Matthew Belk (Madison); Kelly Biddle and John Biddle; 7 Great Grandchildren, Ethan Singley, Holland Grace Singley, Kahlan James, Emma Kate Herndon, Lilian Belk, Hardin Stewart and Frances Thomasson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bead and Mozelle Herndon, her husband, Leroy Belk, Sr. and her son, Steve Belk. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. David Langerfeld officiating. Private burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 6.p.m and Saturday 10 a.m. until service time. Memorials may be sent to Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com. The service may be viewed at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 90 days thereafter at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-Streaming.
