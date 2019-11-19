TUPELO -- Doris Belk, wife of the late Leroy Belk, Sr., 85, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Oaktree Manor in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 PM - 6 PM and Saturday from 10 AM to service time. Private burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Memorials may be sent to Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. A full obituary will follow at a later date.

