Doris Dean Herndon Belk, 85, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Oaktree Manor in Amory, MS where she had resided for over 3 years. She was born November 12, 1934 in the Troy community of Pontotoc County, MS to Bead Herndon and Lottie Carlisle Herndon. She was a lifetime resident of Lee County, graduating from Verona High School and completing her understudies at Blue Mountain College where she earned a B.A. degree. She then earned an M.A. degree from the University of Mississippi. Doris married Leroy E. Belk, Sr., longtime Lee County Superintendent of Education, on September 11, 1948. Doris taught elementary education and junior high school at Verona School for 29 years until retiring in 1996. A true professional, she took great interest in her students and they respected her in turn. She was a master homemaker, loved decorating her house and keeping it immaculate at all times. She took pride in her yard and loved to garden. Always dressing to the nines, Doris was a perfectionist in everything she did. She loved her family, especially the grandkids who affectionately called her "Nanny." Doris was a faithful member of Harrisburg Baptist Church where she was active in the Jewel Sunday school class. A quiet, dignified lady, Doris will long be remembered as a virtuous wife, a doting mother and grandmother, and devoted public educator. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. David Langerfeld officiating. Private burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4 PM-6PM and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to service time. Doris leaves behind her son, Lee County Tax Collector Leroy Belk, Jr. and his wife, Teresa, of the Auburn community; daughters, Linda Herndon and husband, Dr. Ron of Shannon, and Kathy Biddle and husband, Mike of the Cardsville community; daughter-in-law, Monty Belk of Tupelo; grandchildren, Brad Herndon (Melissa), Leslie Single (Patricia), Trae Belk (Lindzey), Laura Stewart (Will), Leah Thomasson (Johnson), Stephanie Belk, Matthew Belk (Madison), Dr. Kelly Biddle, and John Biddle; and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leroy Belk, Sr., who died April 17, 1995; and her son, Steve Belk, who died on March 3, 2015. Memorials may be sent to Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. The service may be viewed at 10:30 AM Saturday and 90 days thereafter at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming.
