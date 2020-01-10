WREN -- Kathleen Belk, 79, passed away Wednesday, January 08, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, January 12 at 2PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday January 12 from noon until 1:45 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Amory Masonic Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.