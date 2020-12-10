Van Delane Belk, 77, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his home. Van was a farmer all his life and loved his cattle. He was an avid fox and deer hunter and dog runner. Van is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley Sue Belk and his sister, Velia Hankey; brother-in-law, L.A. Frasure. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Mattie Belk; and sister-in-law, Barbara Frasure. Services will be 11AM Friday, December 11, 2020 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Tommy Inmon and Bro. Rocky Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Hartwell Tutor Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Mickey McKnight, Danny McKnight, Bobby Chrestman, Matt Staten, Justin Garrison, Delynn Cummings, and Paul Cummings. Visitation will be Friday, December 11th, 10AM until service time.

