Van Delane Belk, 77, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his home. Van was a farmer all his life and loved his cattle. He was an avid fox and deer hunter and dog runner. Van is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley Sue Belk and his sister, Velia Hankey; brother-in-law, L.A. Frasure. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Mattie Belk; and sister-in-law, Barbara Frasure. Services will be 11AM Friday, December 11, 2020 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Tommy Inmon and Bro. Rocky Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Hartwell Tutor Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Mickey McKnight, Danny McKnight, Bobby Chrestman, Matt Staten, Justin Garrison, Delynn Cummings, and Paul Cummings. Visitation will be Friday, December 11th, 10AM until service time.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.