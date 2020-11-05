Amanda Nicole Bell , 32, passed away Tuesday, November 03, 2020, at Hwy 178 Lake Center Automobile accident in Holly Springs. Services will be on Monday November 9, 2020 2:00 at Bethlehem Church 88 Overton Road Potts Camp MS. Visitation will be on Monday November 9, 2020 1:00- 2:00 before services at Bethlehem Church. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Church Cemetery Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

