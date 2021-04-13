Andrew Charles Bell, 63, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at his home residence in Forest Park, IL. Services will be on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 11:30 AM - 12:00 Noon at Greenwood Cemetery. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

