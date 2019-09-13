William "Bill" Ezra Bell, 84, passed away Friday, September 13,2019 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born June 6,1935 in Union County to the late Henry Ezra and Fonnie Mae Mize Bell. He was a member of Glenfield Baptist Church, and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a Baptist Minister and a retired truck driver for Blue Mountain Trucking. Bill enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, he loved watching TV, especially The History Chanel, and loved listening to the Gaither's Gospel Music. Funeral service will be at 2pm, Saturday, September 14,2019, with Bro. Jerry Lowery officiating. U.S. Air Force flag will be flown in honor of his service to our country during the visitation and service. American Legion Post 72 will provide military honors. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Janie Williams Bell; one son, Randy (Tammy) Bell of Guntown, MS; one adopted daughter, Shanna (Brandon) Cook of Mantachie, MS; three grandchildren, Cade Bell, Thad Bell, and Kyra Cook. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be Saturday, September 14,2019 from 1pm-2pm at United Funeral Service. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

