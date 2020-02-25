James Scott Bell, 47, of Oxford, Miss. died at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo on Feb. 18, 2020. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 28 at New Albany Funeral and Cremations located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead, with private interment at Memorial Gardens in Pontotoc. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Friends of NMRC, North Mississippi Regional Center, 967 Regional Center Drive, Oxford, MS 38655. Bell was a picture framer who enjoyed mixed martial arts and medieval history and regularly participated in local Society of Creative Anachronism events. An Army veteran and patriot, he enjoyed fantasy games and novels. He graduated from Itawamba Community College with an Associate of Arts degree and was continuing his education at University of Mississippi. Bell leaves children Darian Scott Bell and Erynn Bell, both of Olive Branch, Miss.; mother Donna Shaw Smith and husband Bob of Ecru, Miss.; step-father Charles Washington of Olive Branch, Miss.; siblings Christal Simpson of Byhalia, Miss., Cindy Bullion of Eads, Tenn., and Angela Miller of Olive Branch, Miss.; girlfriend Natascha Bruner of Water Valley, Miss.; grandmothers Dorma Tims of Olive Branch, Miss., and Pauline Washington of Memphis, Tenn.; and aunt Melony Tims-Lail of Olive Branch, Miss. He was preceded in death by father James E. Bell. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Bell family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com(662)539-7000
