FRANKLIN, TN -- Jean Bell, 85, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Clayborn and Hughes Nursing Home in Franklin. Services will be on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12 noon at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Monday 11:00 am until service.

